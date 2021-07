High-A West Glance

All Times EDT High-A West W L Pct. GB Everett (Seattle) 42 22 .656 — Eugene (San Francisco) 38 27…

All Times EDT

High-A West W L Pct. GB Everett (Seattle) 42 22 .656 — Eugene (San Francisco) 38 27 .585 4½ Vancouver (Toronto) 32 34 .485 11 Spokane (Colorado) 30 36 .455 13 Hillsboro (Arizona) 28 36 .438 14 Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 25 40 .385 17½

Saturday’s Games

Eugene 10, Spokane, 9

Hillsboro 4, Vancouver 3

Everett 4, Tri-City 3

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver 6 Hillsboro 4

Everett 11,Tri-City 8

Eugene 11, Spokane 9, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

