2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 48 27 .640
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38 36 .514
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 33 41 .446 14½
Wilmington (Washington) 31 44 .413 17
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 29 43 .403 17½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 53 22 .707
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 46 29 .613 7
Greenville (Boston) 38 36 .514 14½
Rome (Atlanta) 36 39 .480 17
Hickory (Texas) 33 41 .446 19½
Asheville (Houston) 30 42 .417 21½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 30 45 .400 23

___

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 5, Hickory 3, 1st game

Hickory 3, Greenville 2, 10 innings, 2nd game

Winston-Salem 9, Greensboro 8

Rome 9, Asheville 4

Jersery Shore 3, Brooklyn 1

Wilmington 19, Hudson Valley 6

Bowling Green 7, Aberdeen 5

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 9, Winston-Salem 8

Rome 2, Asheville 1

Greenville 17, Hickory 5

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, ppd.

Hudson Valley 3, Wilmington 2

Bowling Green 5, Aberdeen 3

Friday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Hickory, 5 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

NIST seeks input on guidance to pin down trustworthy AI

Mask requirements return for federal employees, contractors in light of new guidance

GSA earns top marks under FITARA 12 scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up