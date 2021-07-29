High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 47 27 .635 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 47 27 .635 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38 35 .521 8½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 33 41 .446 14 Wilmington (Washington) 31 43 .419 16 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 29 43 .403 17 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 52 22 .703 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 45 29 .608 7 Greenville (Boston) 37 36 .507 14½ Rome (Atlanta) 35 39 .473 17 Hickory (Texas) 33 40 .452 18½ Asheville (Houston) 30 41 .423 20½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 30 44 .405 22

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 8, Winston-Salem 0

Asheville 5, Rome 4

Greenville at Hickory, ppd.

Brooklyn 14, Jersery Shore 5

Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 4

Bowling Green 9, Aberdeen 3

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 5, Hickory 3, 1st game

Hickory 3, Greenville 2, 10 innings, 2nd game

Winston-Salem 9, Greensboro 8

Rome 9, Asheville 4

Jersery Shore 3, Brooklyn 1

Wilmington 19, Hudson Valley 6

Bowling Green 7, Aberdeen 5

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

