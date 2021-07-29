2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | U.S. women's hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold | Strug praises Biles' decision | Today's Olympic schedule
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 12:04 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 47 27 .635
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38 35 .521
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 33 41 .446 14
Wilmington (Washington) 31 43 .419 16
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 29 43 .403 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 52 22 .703
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 45 29 .608 7
Greenville (Boston) 37 36 .507 14½
Rome (Atlanta) 35 39 .473 17
Hickory (Texas) 33 40 .452 18½
Asheville (Houston) 30 41 .423 20½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 30 44 .405 22

___

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 8, Winston-Salem 0

Asheville 5, Rome 4

Greenville at Hickory, ppd.

Brooklyn 14, Jersery Shore 5

Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 4

Bowling Green 9, Aberdeen 3

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 5, Hickory 3, 1st game

Hickory 3, Greenville 2, 10 innings, 2nd game

Winston-Salem 9, Greensboro 8

Rome 9, Asheville 4

Jersery Shore 3, Brooklyn 1

Wilmington 19, Hudson Valley 6

Bowling Green 7, Aberdeen 5

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

