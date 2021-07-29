High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|47
|27
|.635
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|38
|35
|.521
|8½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|33
|41
|.446
|14
|Wilmington (Washington)
|31
|43
|.419
|16
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|29
|43
|.403
|17
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|52
|22
|.703
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|45
|29
|.608
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|37
|36
|.507
|14½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|35
|39
|.473
|17
|Hickory (Texas)
|33
|40
|.452
|18½
|Asheville (Houston)
|30
|41
|.423
|20½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|30
|44
|.405
|22
|Tuesday’s Games
Greensboro 8, Winston-Salem 0
Asheville 5, Rome 4
Greenville at Hickory, ppd.
Brooklyn 14, Jersery Shore 5
Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 4
Bowling Green 9, Aberdeen 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Greenville 5, Hickory 3, 1st game
Hickory 3, Greenville 2, 10 innings, 2nd game
Winston-Salem 9, Greensboro 8
Rome 9, Asheville 4
Jersery Shore 3, Brooklyn 1
Wilmington 19, Hudson Valley 6
Bowling Green 7, Aberdeen 5
|Thursday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
