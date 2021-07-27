High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 47 26 .644 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 47 26 .644 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38 34 .528 8½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 32 41 .438 15 Wilmington (Washington) 30 43 .411 17 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 29 42 .408 17 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 51 22 .699 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 45 28 .616 6 Greenville (Boston) 36 35 .507 14 Rome (Atlanta) 34 39 .466 17 Hickory (Texas) 32 39 .451 18 Asheville (Houston) 30 40 .429 19½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 29 44 .397 22

___

Sunday’s Games

Asheville 9, Hickory 8, 1st game

Hickory 2, Asheville 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Jersey Shore 12, Winston-Salem 8

Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 8

Greensboro 8, Greenville 2

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4

Bowling Green 8, Rome 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 8, Winston-Salem 0

Asheville 5, Rome 4

Greenville at Hickory, ppd.

Brooklyn 14, Jersery Shore 5

Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 4

Bowling Green 9, Aberdeen 3

Wednesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.