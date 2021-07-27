High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|47
|26
|.644
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|38
|34
|.528
|8½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|32
|41
|.438
|15
|Wilmington (Washington)
|30
|43
|.411
|17
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|29
|42
|.408
|17
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|51
|22
|.699
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|45
|28
|.616
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|36
|35
|.507
|14
|Rome (Atlanta)
|34
|39
|.466
|17
|Hickory (Texas)
|32
|39
|.451
|18
|Asheville (Houston)
|30
|40
|.429
|19½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|29
|44
|.397
|22
|Sunday’s Games
Asheville 9, Hickory 8, 1st game
Hickory 2, Asheville 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Jersey Shore 12, Winston-Salem 8
Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 8
Greensboro 8, Greenville 2
Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4
Bowling Green 8, Rome 6
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Greensboro 8, Winston-Salem 0
Asheville 5, Rome 4
Greenville at Hickory, ppd.
Brooklyn 14, Jersery Shore 5
Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 4
Bowling Green 9, Aberdeen 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
