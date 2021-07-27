2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 11:50 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 47 26 .644
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38 34 .528
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 32 41 .438 15
Wilmington (Washington) 30 43 .411 17
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 29 42 .408 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 51 22 .699
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 45 28 .616 6
Greenville (Boston) 36 35 .507 14
Rome (Atlanta) 34 39 .466 17
Hickory (Texas) 32 39 .451 18
Asheville (Houston) 30 40 .429 19½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 29 44 .397 22

___

Sunday’s Games

Asheville 9, Hickory 8, 1st game

Hickory 2, Asheville 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Jersey Shore 12, Winston-Salem 8

Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 8

Greensboro 8, Greenville 2

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4

Bowling Green 8, Rome 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 8, Winston-Salem 0

Asheville 5, Rome 4

Greenville at Hickory, ppd.

Brooklyn 14, Jersery Shore 5

Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 4

Bowling Green 9, Aberdeen 3

Wednesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

