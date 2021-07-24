2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 11:05 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 46 25 .648
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38 32 .543
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 31 40 .437 15
Wilmington (Washington) 29 42 .408 17
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 27 42 .391 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 49 22 .690
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 43 28 .606 6
Greenville (Boston) 36 34 .514 12½
Rome (Atlanta) 34 37 .479 15
Hickory (Texas) 31 38 .449 17
Asheville (Houston) 28 39 .418 19
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 29 42 .408 20

___

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, susp.

Jersey Shore 9, Winston-Salem 5

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4

Greenville 3, Greensboro 2, 10 innings

Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 1

Bowling Green 5, Rome 4

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore 7, Winston-Salem 6

Brooklyn 8, Wilmington 3

Hickory at Asheville, ppd.

Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 5

Greensboro 6, Greenville 0

Rome 6, Bowling Green 5

Sunday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

