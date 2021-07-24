High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 46 25 .648 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 46 25 .648 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38 32 .543 7½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 31 40 .437 15 Wilmington (Washington) 29 42 .408 17 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 27 42 .391 18 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 49 22 .690 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 43 28 .606 6 Greenville (Boston) 36 34 .514 12½ Rome (Atlanta) 34 37 .479 15 Hickory (Texas) 31 38 .449 17 Asheville (Houston) 28 39 .418 19 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 29 42 .408 20

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, susp.

Jersey Shore 9, Winston-Salem 5

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4

Greenville 3, Greensboro 2, 10 innings

Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 1

Bowling Green 5, Rome 4

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore 7, Winston-Salem 6

Brooklyn 8, Wilmington 3

Hickory at Asheville, ppd.

Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 5

Greensboro 6, Greenville 0

Rome 6, Bowling Green 5

Sunday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

