High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|46
|25
|.648
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|38
|32
|.543
|7½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|31
|40
|.437
|15
|Wilmington (Washington)
|29
|42
|.408
|17
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|27
|42
|.391
|18
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|49
|22
|.690
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|43
|28
|.606
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|36
|34
|.514
|12½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|34
|37
|.479
|15
|Hickory (Texas)
|31
|38
|.449
|17
|Asheville (Houston)
|28
|39
|.418
|19
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|29
|42
|.408
|20
___
|Friday’s Games
Hickory at Asheville, susp.
Jersey Shore 9, Winston-Salem 5
Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4
Greenville 3, Greensboro 2, 10 innings
Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 1
Bowling Green 5, Rome 4
|Saturday’s Games
Jersey Shore 7, Winston-Salem 6
Brooklyn 8, Wilmington 3
Hickory at Asheville, ppd.
Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 5
Greensboro 6, Greenville 0
Rome 6, Bowling Green 5
|Sunday’s Games
Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
