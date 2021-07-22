Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 11:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 46 23 .667
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 36 32 .529
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 29 40 .420 17
Wilmington (Washington) 29 40 .420 17
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 25 42 .373 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 48 21 .696
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 42 27 .609 6
Greenville (Boston) 35 33 .515 12½
Rome (Atlanta) 33 36 .478 15
Hickory (Texas) 31 38 .449 17
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 29 40 .420 19
Asheville (Houston) 28 39 .418 19

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green 4, Rome 3

Hickory 13, Asheville 4

Winston-Salem 10, Jersey Shore 4

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 3

Greenville 5, Greensboro 3

Hudson Valley 8, Aberdeen 0

Thursday’s Games

Hickory 12, Asheville 1

Winston-Salem 3, Jersey Shore 2

Brooklyn 10, Wilmington 2

Greensboro 12, Greenville 10

Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 9

Bowling Green 6, Rome 2

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA will pause EHR deployments through at least 2021, department says

Former State Department leaders urge Congress to address chronic Foreign Service workforce challenges

Army adopting new policies to help soldiers move as housing market fires up

VA restores official time to health care workforce, agrees to a reset with AFGE

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up