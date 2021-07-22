High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 46 23 .667 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 36…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 46 23 .667 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 36 32 .529 9½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 29 40 .420 17 Wilmington (Washington) 29 40 .420 17 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 25 42 .373 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 48 21 .696 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 42 27 .609 6 Greenville (Boston) 35 33 .515 12½ Rome (Atlanta) 33 36 .478 15 Hickory (Texas) 31 38 .449 17 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 29 40 .420 19 Asheville (Houston) 28 39 .418 19

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green 4, Rome 3

Hickory 13, Asheville 4

Winston-Salem 10, Jersey Shore 4

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 3

Greenville 5, Greensboro 3

Hudson Valley 8, Aberdeen 0

Thursday’s Games

Hickory 12, Asheville 1

Winston-Salem 3, Jersey Shore 2

Brooklyn 10, Wilmington 2

Greensboro 12, Greenville 10

Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 9

Bowling Green 6, Rome 2

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

