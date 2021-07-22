High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|46
|23
|.667
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|36
|32
|.529
|9½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|29
|40
|.420
|17
|Wilmington (Washington)
|29
|40
|.420
|17
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|42
|.373
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|48
|21
|.696
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|42
|27
|.609
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|35
|33
|.515
|12½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|33
|36
|.478
|15
|Hickory (Texas)
|31
|38
|.449
|17
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|29
|40
|.420
|19
|Asheville (Houston)
|28
|39
|.418
|19
|Wednesday’s Games
Bowling Green 4, Rome 3
Hickory 13, Asheville 4
Winston-Salem 10, Jersey Shore 4
Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 3
Greenville 5, Greensboro 3
Hudson Valley 8, Aberdeen 0
|Thursday’s Games
Hickory 12, Asheville 1
Winston-Salem 3, Jersey Shore 2
Brooklyn 10, Wilmington 2
Greensboro 12, Greenville 10
Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 9
Bowling Green 6, Rome 2
|Friday’s Games
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.
