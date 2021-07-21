Coronavirus News: Va. school mask guidelines | Delta variant cases dominate US | CASES surge amid misinformation | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 10:42 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 45 23 .662
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 36 31 .537
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 29 39 .426 16
Wilmington (Washington) 29 39 .426 16
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 24 42 .364 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 47 21 .691
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 41 27 .603 6
Greenville (Boston) 35 32 .522 11½
Rome (Atlanta) 33 35 .485 14
Hickory (Texas) 30 38 .441 17
Asheville (Houston) 28 38 .424 18
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 28 40 .412 19

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory 15, Asheville 2

Winston-Salem 6, Jersey Shore 0

Brooklyn 8, Wilmington 6

Greensboro 7, Greenville 4

Hudson Valley 19, Aberdeen 1

Bowling Green 5, Rome 4

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green 4, Rome 3

Hickory 13, Asheville 4

Winston-Salem 10, Jersey Shore 4

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 3

Greenville 5, Greensboro 3

Hudson Valley 8, Aberdeen 0

Thursday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

