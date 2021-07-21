High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 45 23 .662 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 36…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 45 23 .662 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 36 31 .537 8½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 29 39 .426 16 Wilmington (Washington) 29 39 .426 16 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 24 42 .364 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 47 21 .691 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 41 27 .603 6 Greenville (Boston) 35 32 .522 11½ Rome (Atlanta) 33 35 .485 14 Hickory (Texas) 30 38 .441 17 Asheville (Houston) 28 38 .424 18 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 28 40 .412 19

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory 15, Asheville 2

Winston-Salem 6, Jersey Shore 0

Brooklyn 8, Wilmington 6

Greensboro 7, Greenville 4

Hudson Valley 19, Aberdeen 1

Bowling Green 5, Rome 4

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green 4, Rome 3

Hickory 13, Asheville 4

Winston-Salem 10, Jersey Shore 4

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 3

Greenville 5, Greensboro 3

Hudson Valley 8, Aberdeen 0

Thursday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.