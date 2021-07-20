Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 11:34 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 44 23 .657
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 36 30 .545
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 29 38 .433 15
Wilmington (Washington) 29 38 .433 15
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 23 42 .354 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 46 21 .687
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 41 26 .612 5
Greenville (Boston) 34 32 .515 11½
Rome (Atlanta) 33 34 .493 13
Hickory (Texas) 29 38 .433 17
Asheville (Houston) 28 37 .431 17
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 27 40 .403 19

___

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4

Asheville 9, Greenville 2, 1st game

Asheville at Greenville, susp., 2nd game

Greensboro 7, Rome 5

Aberdeen 6, Hickory 2, 1st game

Hickory 6, Aberdeen 5, 2nd game

Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 1

Bowling Green 8, Winston-Salem 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory 15, Asheville 2

Winston-Salem 6, Jersey Shore 0

Brooklyn 8, Wilmington 6

Greensboro 7, Greenville 4

Hudson Valley 19, Aberdeen 1

Bowling Green 5, Rome 4

Wednesday’s Games

Rome at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.

