High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 44 23 .657 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 36 30 .545 7½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 29 38 .433 15 Wilmington (Washington) 29 38 .433 15 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 23 42 .354 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 46 21 .687 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 41 26 .612 5 Greenville (Boston) 34 32 .515 11½ Rome (Atlanta) 33 34 .493 13 Hickory (Texas) 29 38 .433 17 Asheville (Houston) 28 37 .431 17 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 27 40 .403 19

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4

Asheville 9, Greenville 2, 1st game

Asheville at Greenville, susp., 2nd game

Greensboro 7, Rome 5

Aberdeen 6, Hickory 2, 1st game

Hickory 6, Aberdeen 5, 2nd game

Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 1

Bowling Green 8, Winston-Salem 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory 15, Asheville 2

Winston-Salem 6, Jersey Shore 0

Brooklyn 8, Wilmington 6

Greensboro 7, Greenville 4

Hudson Valley 19, Aberdeen 1

Bowling Green 5, Rome 4

Wednesday’s Games

Rome at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.

