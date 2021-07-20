High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|44
|23
|.657
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|36
|30
|.545
|7½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|29
|38
|.433
|15
|Wilmington (Washington)
|29
|38
|.433
|15
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|42
|.354
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|46
|21
|.687
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|41
|26
|.612
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|34
|32
|.515
|11½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|33
|34
|.493
|13
|Hickory (Texas)
|29
|38
|.433
|17
|Asheville (Houston)
|28
|37
|.431
|17
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|27
|40
|.403
|19
___
|Sunday’s Games
Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4
Asheville 9, Greenville 2, 1st game
Asheville at Greenville, susp., 2nd game
Greensboro 7, Rome 5
Aberdeen 6, Hickory 2, 1st game
Hickory 6, Aberdeen 5, 2nd game
Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 1
Bowling Green 8, Winston-Salem 5
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hickory 15, Asheville 2
Winston-Salem 6, Jersey Shore 0
Brooklyn 8, Wilmington 6
Greensboro 7, Greenville 4
Hudson Valley 19, Aberdeen 1
Bowling Green 5, Rome 4
|Wednesday’s Games
Rome at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.