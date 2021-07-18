High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 43 23 .652 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 36…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 43 23 .652 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 36 29 .554 6½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 29 37 .439 14 Wilmington (Washington) 29 37 .439 14 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 22 42 .344 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 45 21 .682 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 40 26 .606 5 Greenville (Boston) 34 31 .523 10½ Rome (Atlanta) 33 33 .500 12 Asheville (Houston) 28 36 .438 16 Hickory (Texas) 28 38 .424 17 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 40 .394 19

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro 8, Rome 5

Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1

Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 5

Greenville at Asheville, ppd.

Aberdeen at Hickory, susp.

Bowling Green 8, Winston-Salem 1

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4

Asheville 9, Greenville 2, 1st game

Asheville at Greenville, susp., 2nd game

Greensboro 7, Rome 5

Aberdeen 6, Hickory 2, 1st game

Hickory 6, Aberdeen 5, 2nd game

Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 1

Bowling Green 8, Winston-Salem 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rome at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

