High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021, 10:24 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 43 23 .652
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 36 29 .554
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 29 37 .439 14
Wilmington (Washington) 29 37 .439 14
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 22 42 .344 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 45 21 .682
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 40 26 .606 5
Greenville (Boston) 34 31 .523 10½
Rome (Atlanta) 33 33 .500 12
Asheville (Houston) 28 36 .438 16
Hickory (Texas) 28 38 .424 17
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 40 .394 19

___

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro 8, Rome 5

Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1

Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 5

Greenville at Asheville, ppd.

Aberdeen at Hickory, susp.

Bowling Green 8, Winston-Salem 1

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4

Asheville 9, Greenville 2, 1st game

Asheville at Greenville, susp., 2nd game

Greensboro 7, Rome 5

Aberdeen 6, Hickory 2, 1st game

Hickory 6, Aberdeen 5, 2nd game

Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 1

Bowling Green 8, Winston-Salem 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rome at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

