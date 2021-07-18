High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|43
|23
|.652
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|36
|29
|.554
|6½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|29
|37
|.439
|14
|Wilmington (Washington)
|29
|37
|.439
|14
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|42
|.344
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|45
|21
|.682
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|40
|26
|.606
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|34
|31
|.523
|10½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|33
|33
|.500
|12
|Asheville (Houston)
|28
|36
|.438
|16
|Hickory (Texas)
|28
|38
|.424
|17
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|40
|.394
|19
___
|Saturday’s Games
Greensboro 8, Rome 5
Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1
Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 5
Greenville at Asheville, ppd.
Aberdeen at Hickory, susp.
Bowling Green 8, Winston-Salem 1
|Sunday’s Games
Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4
Asheville 9, Greenville 2, 1st game
Asheville at Greenville, susp., 2nd game
Greensboro 7, Rome 5
Aberdeen 6, Hickory 2, 1st game
Hickory 6, Aberdeen 5, 2nd game
Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 1
Bowling Green 8, Winston-Salem 5
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Rome at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
