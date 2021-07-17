High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 42 23 .646 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 35…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 42 23 .646 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 35 28 .556 6 Wilmington (Washington) 29 36 .446 13 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 28 37 .431 14 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 22 41 .349 19 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 44 21 .677 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 39 26 .600 5 Greenville (Boston) 34 30 .531 9½ Rome (Atlanta) 33 32 .508 11 Asheville (Houston) 27 36 .429 16 Hickory (Texas) 27 37 .422 16½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 39 .400 18

___

Friday’s Games

Greenville 8, Asheville 3

Greensboro 5, Rome 4

Hickory 20, Aberdeen 2

Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1

Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 7

Bowling Green 11, Winston-Salem 4

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro 8, Rome 5

Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1

Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 5

Greenville at Asheville, ppd.

Aberdeen at Hickory, susp.

Bowling Green 8, Winston-Salem 1

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 2, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hickory, 2, 3 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

