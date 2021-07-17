High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|42
|23
|.646
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|35
|28
|.556
|6
|Wilmington (Washington)
|29
|36
|.446
|13
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|28
|37
|.431
|14
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|41
|.349
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|44
|21
|.677
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|39
|26
|.600
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|34
|30
|.531
|9½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|33
|32
|.508
|11
|Asheville (Houston)
|27
|36
|.429
|16
|Hickory (Texas)
|27
|37
|.422
|16½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|39
|.400
|18
___
|Friday’s Games
Greenville 8, Asheville 3
Greensboro 5, Rome 4
Hickory 20, Aberdeen 2
Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1
Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 7
Bowling Green 11, Winston-Salem 4
|Saturday’s Games
Greensboro 8, Rome 5
Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1
Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 5
Greenville at Asheville, ppd.
Aberdeen at Hickory, susp.
Bowling Green 8, Winston-Salem 1
|Sunday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 2, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hickory, 2, 3 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.