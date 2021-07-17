Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 10:47 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 42 23 .646
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 35 28 .556 6
Wilmington (Washington) 29 36 .446 13
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 28 37 .431 14
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 22 41 .349 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 44 21 .677
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 39 26 .600 5
Greenville (Boston) 34 30 .531
Rome (Atlanta) 33 32 .508 11
Asheville (Houston) 27 36 .429 16
Hickory (Texas) 27 37 .422 16½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 39 .400 18

___

Friday’s Games

Greenville 8, Asheville 3

Greensboro 5, Rome 4

Hickory 20, Aberdeen 2

Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1

Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 7

Bowling Green 11, Winston-Salem 4

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro 8, Rome 5

Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1

Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 5

Greenville at Asheville, ppd.

Aberdeen at Hickory, susp.

Bowling Green 8, Winston-Salem 1

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 2, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hickory, 2, 3 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

