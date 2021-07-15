Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 11:02 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 40 23 .635
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 35 27 .565
Wilmington (Washington) 29 34 .460 11
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 28 35 .444 12
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 20 41 .328 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 42 21 .667
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 37 26 .587 5
Greenville (Boston) 33 30 .524 9
Rome (Atlanta) 33 30 .524 9
Asheville (Houston) 27 35 .435 14½
Hickory (Texas) 26 37 .413 16
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 37 .413 16

___

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville 11, Greenville 4

Greensboro 2, Rome 0

Aberdeen 9, Hickory 4

Brooklyn 1, Jersey Shore 0

Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 6, Asheville 0

Greensboro 4, Rome 3

Aberdeen 5, Hickory 1

Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 2

Wilmington 7, Hudson Valley 0

Bowling Green 5, Winston-Salem 1, game one

Bowling Green 2, Winston-Salem 1, game two

Thursday’s Games

Wilmington 2, Hudson Valley 1, game one

Wilmington 3, Hudson Valley 2, game two

Greenville 13, Asheville 0

Rome 6, Greensboro 0

Hickory 7, Aberdeen 6

Jersey Shore 13, Brooklyn 3

Bowling Green 7, Winston-Salem 2

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

