High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 40 23 .635 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 35 27 .565 4½ Wilmington (Washington) 29 34 .460 11 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 28 35 .444 12 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 20 41 .328 19 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 42 21 .667 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 37 26 .587 5 Greenville (Boston) 33 30 .524 9 Rome (Atlanta) 33 30 .524 9 Asheville (Houston) 27 35 .435 14½ Hickory (Texas) 26 37 .413 16 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 37 .413 16

___

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville 11, Greenville 4

Greensboro 2, Rome 0

Aberdeen 9, Hickory 4

Brooklyn 1, Jersey Shore 0

Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 6, Asheville 0

Greensboro 4, Rome 3

Aberdeen 5, Hickory 1

Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 2

Wilmington 7, Hudson Valley 0

Bowling Green 5, Winston-Salem 1, game one

Bowling Green 2, Winston-Salem 1, game two

Thursday’s Games

Wilmington 2, Hudson Valley 1, game one

Wilmington 3, Hudson Valley 2, game two

Greenville 13, Asheville 0

Rome 6, Greensboro 0

Hickory 7, Aberdeen 6

Jersey Shore 13, Brooklyn 3

Bowling Green 7, Winston-Salem 2

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

