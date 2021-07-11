Coronavirus News: DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Six Flags mass vaccination site to close | COVID-19 vaccine booster not needed | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 12:10 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 39 19 .672
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 33 25 .569 6
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 26 33 .441 13½
Wilmington (Washington) 25 33 .431 14
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 18 39 .316 20½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 38 21 .644
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 35 24 .593 3
Rome (Atlanta) 32 27 .542 6
Greenville (Boston) 30 29 .508 8
Asheville (Houston) 25 33 .431 12½
Hickory (Texas) 25 34 .424 13
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 25 34 .424 13

___

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 4, Asheville 2

Hickory at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Bowling Green 9, Rome 5

Wilmington 10, Jersey Shore 2

Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 4

Aberdeen 6, Greenville 5

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 1, 7 innings, game 1

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 0, 7 innings, game 2

Winston-Salem 9, Hickory 6, 7 innings, game 1

Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 7, 8 innings, game 2

Bowling Green 8, Rome 4, 7 innings, game 1

Rome 4, Bowling Green 3, 8 innings, game 2

Greensboro 4, Asheville 3, 10 innings

Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 1

Aberdeen 11, Greenville 3

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

