High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 37 19 .661 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 32…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 37 19 .661 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 32 25 .561 5½ Wilmington (Washington) 25 32 .439 12½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 25 33 .431 13 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 18 37 .327 18½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 37 20 .649 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 34 24 .586 3½ Rome (Atlanta) 31 26 .544 6 Greenville (Boston) 30 28 .517 7½ Asheville (Houston) 25 32 .439 12 Hickory (Texas) 24 33 .421 13 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 24 33 .421 13

___

Thursday’s Games

Rome 2, Bowling Green 1, game one

Bowling Green 7, Rome 0, game two

Asheville 13, Greensboro 7

Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 7

Greenville 1, Aberdeen 0

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Wilmington 13, Jersey Shore 6

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 4, Asheville 2

Hickory at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Bowling Green 9, Rome 5

Wilmington 10, Jersey Shore 2

Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 4

Aberdeen 6, Greenville 5

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Rome, 2, 5 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.