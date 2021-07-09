High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|37
|19
|.661
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|32
|25
|.561
|5½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|25
|32
|.439
|12½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|25
|33
|.431
|13
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|37
|.327
|18½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|34
|24
|.586
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|31
|26
|.544
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|30
|28
|.517
|7½
|Asheville (Houston)
|25
|32
|.439
|12
|Hickory (Texas)
|24
|33
|.421
|13
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|24
|33
|.421
|13
___
|Thursday’s Games
Rome 2, Bowling Green 1, game one
Bowling Green 7, Rome 0, game two
Asheville 13, Greensboro 7
Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 7
Greenville 1, Aberdeen 0
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, ppd.
Wilmington 13, Jersey Shore 6
|Friday’s Games
Greensboro 4, Asheville 2
Hickory at Winston-Salem, ppd.
Bowling Green 9, Rome 5
Wilmington 10, Jersey Shore 2
Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 4
Aberdeen 6, Greenville 5
|Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green at Rome, 2, 5 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 2 p.m.
Asheville at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
