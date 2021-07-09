High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 36 19 .655 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 31…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 36 19 .655 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 31 25 .554 5½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 25 32 .439 12 Wilmington (Washington) 24 32 .429 12½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 18 36 .333 17½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 36 20 .643 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 33 24 .579 3½ Rome (Atlanta) 31 25 .554 5 Greenville (Boston) 30 27 .526 6½ Asheville (Houston) 25 31 .446 11 Hickory (Texas) 24 33 .421 12½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 24 33 .421 12½

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 5, Asheville 2

Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 9, 9 innings, game one

Jersey Shore 6, Wilmington 4, game two

Hickory 13, Winston-Salem 5

Bowling Green 2, Rome 1

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2

Aberdeen 9, Greenville 1

Thursday’s Games

Rome 2, Bowling Green 1, game one

Bowling Green 7, Rome 0, game two

Asheville 13, Greensboro 7

Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 7

Greenville 1, Aberdeen 0

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Wilmington 13, Jersey Shore 6

Friday’s Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Rome, 2, 5 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

