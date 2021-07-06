High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 35 19 .648 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 30…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 35 19 .648 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 30 24 .556 5 Wilmington (Washington) 23 30 .434 11½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 23 31 .426 12 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 18 35 .340 16½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 34 19 .642 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 32 23 .582 3 Rome (Atlanta) 30 23 .566 4 Greenville (Boston) 29 26 .527 6 Asheville (Houston) 24 30 .444 10½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 24 31 .436 11 Hickory (Texas) 22 33 .400 13

___

Sunday’s Games

Rome 9, Wilmington 4

Aberdeen 7, Brooklyn 2

Greenville 11, Winston-Salem 1

Greensboro 13, Bowling Green 5

Hickory 6, Asheville 1

Hudson Valley 7, Jersey Shore 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jersey Shore 7, Wilmington 0

Greensboro 7, Asheville 5

Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 0

Rome 5, Bowling Green 2

Hudson Valley 9, Brooklyn 7

Greenville 6, Aberdeen 5

Wednesday’s Games

Asheville at Greensboro, Noon

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green at Rome, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.