High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 10:09 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 34 19 .642
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 30 23 .566 4
Wilmington (Washington) 23 29 .442 10½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 22 31 .415 12
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 18 34 .346 15½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 34 18 .654
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 31 23 .574 4
Rome (Atlanta) 29 23 .558 5
Greenville (Boston) 28 26 .519 7
Asheville (Houston) 24 29 .453 10½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 24 30 .444 11
Hickory (Texas) 21 33 .389 14

___

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 0, 7 innings, game 1

Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, game 2

Rome 10, Wilmington 0, game 1

Rome at Wilmington, game 2

Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 3

Asheville 12, Hickory 0

Winston-Salem 5, Greenville 1

Greensboro 6, Bowling Green 5

Sunday’s Games

Rome 9, Wilmington 4

Aberdeen 7, Brooklyn 2

Greenville 11, Winston-Salem 1

Greensboro 13, Bowling Green 5

Hickory 6, Asheville 1

Hudson Valley 7, Jersey Shore 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Asheville at Greensboro, Noon

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

