Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 11:03 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 33 19 .635
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 29 23 .558 4
Wilmington (Washington) 22 28 .440 10
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 22 30 .423 11
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 18 33 .353 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 34 17 .667
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 30 23 .566 5
Rome (Atlanta) 28 22 .560
Greenville (Boston) 27 26 .509 8
Asheville (Houston) 24 28 .462 10½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 24 29 .453 11
Hickory (Texas) 20 33 .377 15

___

Friday’s Games

Asheville 7, Hickory 4

Rome 5, Wilmington 4

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, game 1, ppd.

Jersey Shore 8, Hudson Valley 2, game 2,

Greenville 3, Winston-Salem 2

Brooklyn 6, Aberdeen 5

Bowling Green 6, Greensboro 3

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 0, 7 innings, game 1

Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, game 2

Rome 10, Wilmington 0, game 1

Rome at Wilmington, game 2

Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 3

Asheville 12, Hickory 0

Winston-Salem 5, Greenville 1

Greensboro 6, Bowling Green 5

Sunday’s Games

Rome at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

