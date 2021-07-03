High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|33
|19
|.635
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|29
|23
|.558
|4
|Wilmington (Washington)
|22
|28
|.440
|10
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|22
|30
|.423
|11
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|33
|.353
|14½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|34
|17
|.667
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|30
|23
|.566
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|28
|22
|.560
|5½
|Greenville (Boston)
|27
|26
|.509
|8
|Asheville (Houston)
|24
|28
|.462
|10½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|24
|29
|.453
|11
|Hickory (Texas)
|20
|33
|.377
|15
___
|Friday’s Games
Asheville 7, Hickory 4
Rome 5, Wilmington 4
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, game 1, ppd.
Jersey Shore 8, Hudson Valley 2, game 2,
Greenville 3, Winston-Salem 2
Brooklyn 6, Aberdeen 5
Bowling Green 6, Greensboro 3
|Saturday’s Games
Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 0, 7 innings, game 1
Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, game 2
Rome 10, Wilmington 0, game 1
Rome at Wilmington, game 2
Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 3
Asheville 12, Hickory 0
Winston-Salem 5, Greenville 1
Greensboro 6, Bowling Green 5
|Sunday’s Games
Rome at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
