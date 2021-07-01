High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 32 17 .653 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 28…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 32 17 .653 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 28 22 .560 4½ Wilmington (Washington) 22 26 .458 9½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 20 29 .408 12 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 17 32 .347 15 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 33 16 .673 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 29 22 .569 5 Rome (Atlanta) 26 22 .542 6½ Greenville (Boston) 26 25 .510 8 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 23 28 .451 11 Asheville (Houston) 22 28 .440 11½ Hickory (Texas) 20 31 .392 14

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green 3, Greensboro 2

Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 1, game 1

Brooklyn 7, Aberdeen 6, game 2

Hickory 5, Asheville 3

Rome 13, Wilmington 3

Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 7, 10 innings

Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 4

Thursday’s Games

Hickory 9, Asheville 2

Rome at Wilmington, ppd.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Greenville 16, Winston-Salem 3

Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 0

Greensboro 7, Bowling Green 3

Friday’s Games

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

