High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|28
|22
|.560
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|22
|26
|.458
|9½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|20
|29
|.408
|12
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|17
|32
|.347
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|29
|22
|.569
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|26
|22
|.542
|6½
|Greenville (Boston)
|26
|25
|.510
|8
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|23
|28
|.451
|11
|Asheville (Houston)
|22
|28
|.440
|11½
|Hickory (Texas)
|20
|31
|.392
|14
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Bowling Green 3, Greensboro 2
Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 1, game 1
Brooklyn 7, Aberdeen 6, game 2
Hickory 5, Asheville 3
Rome 13, Wilmington 3
Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 7, 10 innings
Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 4
|Thursday’s Games
Hickory 9, Asheville 2
Rome at Wilmington, ppd.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, ppd.
Greenville 16, Winston-Salem 3
Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 0
Greensboro 7, Bowling Green 3
|Friday’s Games
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.