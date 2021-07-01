CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Va. renters vulnerable to eviction as state of emergency ends | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 11:53 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 32 17 .653
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 28 22 .560
Wilmington (Washington) 22 26 .458
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 20 29 .408 12
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 17 32 .347 15
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 33 16 .673
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 29 22 .569 5
Rome (Atlanta) 26 22 .542
Greenville (Boston) 26 25 .510 8
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 23 28 .451 11
Asheville (Houston) 22 28 .440 11½
Hickory (Texas) 20 31 .392 14

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green 3, Greensboro 2

Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 1, game 1

Brooklyn 7, Aberdeen 6, game 2

Hickory 5, Asheville 3

Rome 13, Wilmington 3

Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 7, 10 innings

Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 4

Thursday’s Games

Hickory 9, Asheville 2

Rome at Wilmington, ppd.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Greenville 16, Winston-Salem 3

Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 0

Greensboro 7, Bowling Green 3

Friday’s Games

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

