High-A Central Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers) 40 33 .548 — Dayton (Cincinnati) 39 33 .542 ½ Lake County (Cleveland) 39 34 .534 1 West Michigan (Detroit) 34 38 .472 5½ Fort Wayne (San Diego) 34 39 .466 6 Lansing (Oakland) 34 39 .466 6 West Division W L Pct. GB Quad Cities (Kansas City) 47 24 .662 — Cedar Rapids (Minnesota) 41 32 .562 7 Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 35 37 486 12½ South Bend (Chicago Cubs) 32 40 .444 15½ Beloit (Miami) 31 42 425 17 Peoria (St. Louis) 29 44 .397 19

Sunday’s Games

Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 3

Lake County 7, Great Lakes 6

Quad Cities 5, Peoria 2

Wisconsin 3, South Bend 0

Beloit 4, Cedar Rapids 0

West Michigan 9, Lansing 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne 3, Lansing 1

West Michigan 6, Great Lakes 3

Lake County 7, Dayton 4

Quad Cities 4, South Bend 2

Peoria 4, Beloit 2

Cedar Rapids 5, Wisconsin 2

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Beloit at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Beloit at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.

