High-A Central Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers) 35 28 .556 — Dayton (Cincinnati) 34 28 .548 ½ Lake County (Cleveland) 35 29 .547 ½ West Michigan (Detroit) 30 33 .476 5 Lansing (Oakland) 30 34 .469 5½ Fort Wayne (San Diego) 28 36 .438 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Quad Cities (Kansas City) 42 20 .677 — Cedar Rapids (Minnesota) 35 29 .547 8 Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 31 32 492 11½ South Bend (Chicago Cubs) 29 34 .460 13½ Beloit (Miami) 28 36 438 15 Peoria (St. Louis) 23 41 .359 20

Thursday’s Games

West Michigan 5, Fort Wayne 0, 1st game

West Michigan 4, Fort Wayne 0, 2nd game

South Bend 2, Cedar Rapids 1, 10 innings

Lansing 4, Lake County 0

Great Lakes 10, Dayton 3

Peoria 4, Wisconsin 3

Quad Cities 5, Beloit 3

Friday’s Games

West Michigan 4, Fort Wayne 1

South Bend 6, Cedar Rapids 5, 10 innings

Lake County 13, Lansing 9

Great Lakes at Dayton, susp.

Wisconsin 4, Peoria 1

Quad Cities 6, Beloit 4

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Lake County at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Great Lakes at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake County at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at South Bend, 1:05 p.m.

Great Lakes at Dayton, 2:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Peoria, 2:35 p.m.

Quad Cities at Beloit, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 6 p.m.

