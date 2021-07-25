Germany 3, Saudi Arabia 2

Saudi Arabia 2, Germany 3
First Half_1, Germany, Amiri, (Teuchert), 11th minute; 2, Saudi Arabia, Al-Najei, 30th; 3, Germany, Ache, (Pieper), 43rd.
Second Half_4, Saudi Arabia, Al-Najei, (Abdulhamid), 50th; 5, Germany, Uduokhai, (Kruse), 75th.
Yellow Cards_Al Hamdan, Saudi Arabia, 90th+5.
Red Cards_Pieper, Germany, 67th.
Referee_Victor Gomes.
