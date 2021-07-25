2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Home » Sports » Germany 3, Saudi Arabia 2

Germany 3, Saudi Arabia 2

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 9:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saudi Arabia 2, Germany 3

Germany 2 1 3
Saudi Arabia 1 1 2

First Half_1, Germany, Amiri, (Teuchert), 11th minute; 2, Saudi Arabia, Al-Najei, 30th; 3, Germany, Ache, (Pieper), 43rd.

Second Half_4, Saudi Arabia, Al-Najei, (Abdulhamid), 50th; 5, Germany, Uduokhai, (Kruse), 75th.

Yellow Cards_Al Hamdan, Saudi Arabia, 90th+5.

Red Cards_Pieper, Germany, 67th.

Referee_Victor Gomes.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up