Germany 3, Netherlands 1 Germany 1 0 1 1 — 3 Netherlands 0 0 0 1 — 1 Germany_T. Herzbruch…

Germany 3, Netherlands 1

Germany 1 0 1 1 — 3 Netherlands 0 0 0 1 — 1

Germany_T. Herzbruch 1, C. Staib 1, N. Wellen 1.

Netherlands_J. Hertzberger 1.

Green Cards_J. Ruhr, Germany, 0. F. Fuchs, Germany, 0. L. Balk, Netherlands, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Marcin Grochal, Poland. Adam Kearns, Australia. Javed Shaikh, India. Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore.

