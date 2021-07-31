2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Germany 3, Argentina 1

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 10:19 PM

Germany 0 1 1 1 3
Argentina 0 0 0 1 1

Germany_L. Windfeder 2, T. Herzbruch 1.

Argentina_M. Casella Schuth 1.

Green Cards_J. Ruhr, Germany, 0.

Yellow Cards_N. Wellen, Germany, 0. M. Casella Schuth, Argentina, 0. L. Vila, Argentina, 1.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Coen van Bunge, Netherlands. Jakub Mejzlik, Czech Republic. Peter Wright, South Africa. Adam Kearns, Australia.

