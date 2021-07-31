Germany 3, Argentina 1
|Germany
|0
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
Germany_L. Windfeder 2, T. Herzbruch 1.
Argentina_M. Casella Schuth 1.
Green Cards_J. Ruhr, Germany, 0.
Yellow Cards_N. Wellen, Germany, 0. M. Casella Schuth, Argentina, 0. L. Vila, Argentina, 1.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Coen van Bunge, Netherlands. Jakub Mejzlik, Czech Republic. Peter Wright, South Africa. Adam Kearns, Australia.
