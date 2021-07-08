Coronavirus News: Delta variant is COVID 'on steroids,' expert says | Global deaths hit 4 million | What precautions should I take at hotels? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » German rider Politt wins…

German rider Politt wins Tour de France Stage 12 in Nimes

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 11:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NIMES, France (AP) — Nils Politt posted his first Tour de France stage win on Thursday after pulling away from a breakaway group.

The German rider from the Bora-Hansgrohe team attacked from a reduced group of three riders with about 12 kilometers left and reached the finish in the southern city of Nimes on his own.

Race leader Tadej Pogacar rode with all other main contenders well behind the breakaway. The defending champion was expected to keep the yellow jersey since none of the breakaway riders were threats in the general classification.

Politt was part of a larger group that jumped out of the main pack in the early stages of the 159.4-kilometer (99-mile) Stage 12 between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Nimes.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Frustrations over NITAAC’s $50B CIO-SP4 GWAC boiling over

OMB memo elevates evidence-building as 'need-to-have,' evaluation experts say

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up