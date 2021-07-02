Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » French soccer powerhouse Bordeaux…

French soccer powerhouse Bordeaux provisionally relegated

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 1:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — French soccer club Bordeaux has been provisionally relegated to the second division after its major shareholder decided to withdraw.

The club said it will appeal the decision after it presented to the league’s financial watchdog a project by businessman Gerard Lopez to take over.

Bordeaux said it has “good hopes” the relegation will be canceled once the project is finalized.

The club placed itself under the protection of the city’s commercial court in April after the club’s American-based owner King Street withdrew its financial support.

King Street took over the southwestern club in December 2019.

French soccer has been hit hard by the collapse of a lucrative TV deal with broadcaster Mediapro and starved of income due to empty stadiums during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bordeaux was a standout club in the 1980s, winning four French titles, and won the last of its six in 2009.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up