Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Sports » French Open champ Krejcikova…

French Open champ Krejcikova reaches Prague quarterfinals

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAGUE (AP) — Second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Prague Open by defeating Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Thursday.

The French Open champion will next face her doubles partner and Czech compatriot Katerina Siniakova.

Ninth-seeded Greet Minnen beat Russia’s Anastasia Gasanova 6-3, 7-6 (3). The Belgian will play Storm Sanders in the quarterfinals after the Australian came back to eliminate Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

China’s Xinyu Wang recovered from an early scare to beat Taiwan’s En-Shuo Liang 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 and will next play Grace Min of the United States.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden's Census nominee promises independence, transparency

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up