Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » French Open champ Krejcikova…

French Open champ Krejcikova cruises to Prague Open semis

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 11:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAGUE (AP) — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova eased past doubles partner Katerina Siniakova on Friday, winning an all-Czech quarterfinal 6-3, 6-0 at the Prague Open.

The second-seeded Krejcikova next faces China’s Xinyu Wang, who beat Grace Min of the United States 6-3, 6-3.

The eighth-seeded Tereza Martincova beat Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 6-2, 6-2.

In the other quarterfinal, ninth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium beat Australia’s Storm Sanders 6-2, 6-1.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

Federal banking oversight agency wants banks to help the un-banked

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up