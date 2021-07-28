2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
France 30, Germany 29

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 10:02 AM

France 16 14 30
Germany 13 16 29

France_D. Mem 6, H. Descat 5, M. Guigou 4, K. Mahe 3, T. Nguessan 3, N. Karabatic 2, L. Karabatic 2, L. Abalo 1, L. Fabregas 1, V. Gerard 1, V. Porte 1, N. Tournat 1.

Germany_T. Kastening 7, S. Weinhold 6, U. Gensheimer 3, J. Golla 3, H. Pekeler 3, P. Weber 3, P. Drux 2, J. Kuehn 2.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Gjorgji Nachevski, Macedonia. Slave Nikolov, Macedonia. Koo Bonok, South Korea. Lee Seok, South Korea. Bjarne Munk Jensen, Denmark. Gerhard Reisinger, Austria. Teodoro Adjemian, Argentina.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

