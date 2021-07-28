France 30, Germany 29 France 16 14 — 30 Germany 13 16 — 29 France_D. Mem 6, H. Descat 5,…

France 30, Germany 29

France 16 14 — 30 Germany 13 16 — 29

France_D. Mem 6, H. Descat 5, M. Guigou 4, K. Mahe 3, T. Nguessan 3, N. Karabatic 2, L. Karabatic 2, L. Abalo 1, L. Fabregas 1, V. Gerard 1, V. Porte 1, N. Tournat 1.

Germany_T. Kastening 7, S. Weinhold 6, U. Gensheimer 3, J. Golla 3, H. Pekeler 3, P. Weber 3, P. Drux 2, J. Kuehn 2.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Gjorgji Nachevski, Macedonia. Slave Nikolov, Macedonia. Koo Bonok, South Korea. Lee Seok, South Korea. Bjarne Munk Jensen, Denmark. Gerhard Reisinger, Austria. Teodoro Adjemian, Argentina.

