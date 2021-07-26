France 3, Tunisia 0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-21) France_Spiker-B. Chinenyeze (7-11), T. Clevenot (10-14), E. Ngapeth (10-20), J. Patry (11-17) (won-total…

France 3, Tunisia 0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-21)

France_Spiker-B. Chinenyeze (7-11), T. Clevenot (10-14), E. Ngapeth (10-20), J. Patry (11-17) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Chinenyeze (4-17), T. Clevenot (2-7), N. le Goff (2-11); Server-A. Brizard (1-19), Y. Louati (1-6), E. Ngapeth (1-14), J. Patry (1-11); Scorer-T. Clevenot (12-29).

Tunisia_Spiker-I. Moalla (8-16), H. Nagga (6-12) (won-total attempts); Blocker-O. Agrebi (0-7), K. Ben Slimene (0-5), M. Ben Othmen Miladi (0-5), W. Ben Tara (2-5), A. Kadhi (2-15), I. Moalla (1-2); Server-O. Agrebi (1-10), K. Ben Slimene (1-8), M. Ben Othmen Miladi (0-4), W. Ben Tara (0-5), A. Kadhi (0-10), I. Moalla (0-8), H. Nagga (0-6); Scorer-I. Moalla (9-26).

Referees_Vladimir Simonovic, Serbia. Kang Joo-Hee, South Korea. Heike Kraft, Germany.

