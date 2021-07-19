Coronavirus News: Long-haul symptoms less common in kids | Masking recommended in schools | Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Former champ Teichmann wins opener at Palermo Ladies Open

The Associated Press

July 19, 2021, 5:29 PM

PALERMO, Italy (AP) — Swiss player Jil Teichmann made a successful return to the Palermo Ladies Open on Monday two years after she won the title.

The third-seeded Teichmann launched her bid for a third WTA title by defeating Spanish qualifier Marina Bassols Ribera 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round.

Not so fortunate was second-seeded Liudmila Samsonova of Russia who lost her opener to Chinese qualifier Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2. Zheng saved nine of the 10 break points she faced.

Sixth-seeded Oceane Dodin of France beat Romanian veteran Alexandra Dulgheru, also 6-3, 6-2, and will try for consecutive wins in a WTA main draw for the first time since November against Russian veteran Vitalia Diatchenko.

