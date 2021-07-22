Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Felipe Mora scores in…

Felipe Mora scores in stoppage time, Timbers beat LAFC 2-1

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 12:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night.

Diego Valeri opened the scoring for the Timbers in the second minute with his 100th goal with Portland Portland (6-6-1) and second of the season.

LAFC (6-5-3) tied in the 16th minute on Carlos Vela’s goal, his fifth of the season.

Mora, who came off the bench in the 74th minute, scored for amid a scramble by both teams in the final moments.

The loss snapped a LAFC’s three-game winning streak.

The Timbers were without defender Claudio Bravo midfielder Eryk Williamson. Bravo, is with Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics, and Williamson with the U.S. in the Gold Cup.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

Paid leave expansion for federal employees advances after contentious committee debate

Regulator tells USPS slower mail wouldn’t result in 'much improvement' to its finances

VA will pause EHR deployments through at least 2021, department says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up