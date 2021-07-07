Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Ex-Formula 1 driver Carlos…

Ex-Formula 1 driver Carlos Reutemann dies, aged 79

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 3:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentinian driver Carlos Reutemann, who won 12 Formula 1 races, died on Wednesday at the age of 79.

He made his debut in the sport in 1972 and raced until 1982 for Brabham, Ferrari, Lotus and Williams. He was on the podium 45 times and registered six pole positions.

Reutemann was the title runner-up in 1981, finishing one point behind Brazilian Nelson Piquet.

“Daddy went in peace and dignity after fighting like a champion, with a noble and strong heart that followed him to the end,” his daughter Cora Reutemann said.

The former driver, who also had a career in politics, was hospitalized last month with digestive problems. His health started to deteriorate in 2017 after he was diagnosed with liver cancer.

Reutemann was twice elected governor of his province of Santa Fe, and since 2003 he sat in the country’s Senate.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up