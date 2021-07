Euro Glance

PLAYOFFS Saturday, June 26 Wales 0, Denmark 4 Italy 2, Austria 1, OT Sunday, June 27 Netherlands 0, Czech Republic…

PLAYOFFS

Saturday, June 26

Wales 0, Denmark 4

Italy 2, Austria 1, OT

Sunday, June 27

Netherlands 0, Czech Republic 2

Belgium 1, Portugal 0

Monday, June 28

Croatia 3, Spain 5, OT

France 3, Switzerland 3, Switzerland advances 5-4 on penalty kicks

Tuesday, June 29

England 2, Germany 0

Sweden 1, Ukraine 2, OT

Friday, July 2

Switzerland 1, Spain 1, Spain advances 3-1 on penalty kicks

Belgium 1, Italy 2

Saturday, July 3

Czech Republic 1, Denmark 2

Ukraine 0, England 4

Tuesday, July 6

Italy 1, Spain 1, Italy advances 4-2 on penalty kicks

Wednesday, July 7

England 2, Denmark 1, OT

Sunday, July 11

Italy 1, England 1, Italy advances 3-2 on penalty kicks

