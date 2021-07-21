Coronavirus News: Delta variant cases dominate US | COVID-19 testing remains important | Funeral home owners to public: get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Dynamo, Whitecaps play to scoreless draw

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 1:47 AM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Houston’s Maxi Urruti and Vancouver’s Cristián Gutiérrez clanged shots off the post as the Dynamo and Whitecaps played to a scoreless draw on Tuesday night.

Urruti’s shot bounced off the post in the 25th minute. Gutiérrez hit the same post in the 57th minute.

The Dynamo (3-4-7) outshot the Whitecaps (3-7-4) 6-5.

The Whitecaps visit Los Angeles FC on Saturday. The Dynamo travel to San Jose to take on the Earthquakes, also on Saturday.

