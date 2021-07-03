Dynamo, FC Cincinnati trade early goals, tie 1-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Pasher scored for the Houston Dynamo in the third minute and Álvaro Barreal countered for FC…

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Pasher scored for the Houston Dynamo in the third minute and Álvaro Barreal countered for FC Cincinnati in the fifth in a 1-1 draw Saturday night.

Pasher one-timed Sam Junqua’s wide cross with a left-footed rocket into the upper left corner to give the Dynamo (3-3-6) the lead.

Geoff Cameron split several Dynamo defenders with a pass from Cincinnati’s half of the field to lead Barreal into an open space. Barreal slotted home the finish to tie it for FC Cincinnati (3-5-2).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.