Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Dynamo, FC Cincinnati trade…

Dynamo, FC Cincinnati trade early goals, tie 1-1

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 11:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Pasher scored for the Houston Dynamo in the third minute and Álvaro Barreal countered for FC Cincinnati in the fifth in a 1-1 draw Saturday night.

Pasher one-timed Sam Junqua’s wide cross with a left-footed rocket into the upper left corner to give the Dynamo (3-3-6) the lead.

Geoff Cameron split several Dynamo defenders with a pass from Cincinnati’s half of the field to lead Barreal into an open space. Barreal slotted home the finish to tie it for FC Cincinnati (3-5-2).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up