Double-A South Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|33
|27
|.550
|—
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|32
|29
|.525
|1½
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|29
|31
|.483
|4
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|25
|34
|.424
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|Pensacola (Miami)
|36
|27
|.571
|3
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|31
|29
|.517
|6½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|19
|43
|.306
|19½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Tennessee at Chattanooga, ppd.
Pensacola 10, Mississippi 4
Biloxi 6, Birmingham 3
Montgomery at Rocket City, ccd.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Mississippi 11, Tennessee 4
Pensacola 11, Chattanooga 3
Montgomery 7, Biloxi 2
Rocket City 8, Birmingham 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Mississippi 5, Tennessee 3
Chattanooga 5, Pensacola 1
Montgomery 12, Biloxi 3
Birmingham 11, Rocket City 5
|Thursday’s Games
Tennessee 10, Mississippi 2
Pensacola 2, Chattanooga 1
Montgomery 5, Biloxi 4
Rocket City at Birmingham, susp.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.