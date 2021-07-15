Double-A South Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 33 27 .550 — Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 32…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 33 27 .550 — Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 32 29 .525 1½ Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 29 31 .483 4 Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 25 34 .424 7½ South Division W L Pct. GB Mississippi (Atlanta) 39 24 .619 — Pensacola (Miami) 36 27 .571 3 Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 31 29 .517 6½ Biloxi (Milwaukee) 19 43 .306 19½

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at Chattanooga, ppd.

Pensacola 10, Mississippi 4

Biloxi 6, Birmingham 3

Montgomery at Rocket City, ccd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Mississippi 11, Tennessee 4

Pensacola 11, Chattanooga 3

Montgomery 7, Biloxi 2

Rocket City 8, Birmingham 5

Wednesday’s Games

Mississippi 5, Tennessee 3

Chattanooga 5, Pensacola 1

Montgomery 12, Biloxi 3

Birmingham 11, Rocket City 5

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee 10, Mississippi 2

Pensacola 2, Chattanooga 1

Montgomery 5, Biloxi 4

Rocket City at Birmingham, susp.

