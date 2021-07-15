Double-A South Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|33
|26
|.559
|—
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|32
|29
|.525
|2
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|29
|31
|.483
|4½
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|24
|34
|.414
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Pensacola (Miami)
|35
|27
|.565
|4
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|30
|29
|.508
|7½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|19
|42
|.311
|19½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Tennessee at Chattanooga, ppd.
Pensacola 10, Mississippi 4
Biloxi 6, Birmingham 3
Montgomery at Rocket City, ccd.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Mississippi 11, Tennessee 4
Pensacola 11, Chattanooga 3
Montgomery 7, Biloxi 2
Rocket City 8, Birmingham 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Mississippi 5, Tennessee 3
Chattanooga 5, Pensacola 1
Montgomery 12, Biloxi 3
Birmingham 11, Rocket City 5
|Thursday’s Games
Mississippi at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
Rocket City at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
