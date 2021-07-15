Coronavirus News: Washington Monument reopens | Olivia Rodrigo encourages vaccination | Will we need booster shots? | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Sports » Double-A South Glance

Double-A South Glance

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 12:04 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 33 26 .559
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 32 29 .525 2
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 29 31 .483
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 24 34 .414
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Mississippi (Atlanta) 39 23 .629
Pensacola (Miami) 35 27 .565 4
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 30 29 .508
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 19 42 .311 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at Chattanooga, ppd.

Pensacola 10, Mississippi 4

Biloxi 6, Birmingham 3

Montgomery at Rocket City, ccd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Mississippi 11, Tennessee 4

Pensacola 11, Chattanooga 3

Montgomery 7, Biloxi 2

Rocket City 8, Birmingham 5

Wednesday’s Games

Mississippi 5, Tennessee 3

Chattanooga 5, Pensacola 1

Montgomery 12, Biloxi 3

Birmingham 11, Rocket City 5

Thursday’s Games

Mississippi at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Rocket City at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

