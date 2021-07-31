2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 11:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 47 27 .635
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 47 29 .618 1
New Hampshire (Toronto) 34 39 .466 12½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 30 44 .405 17
Reading (Philadelphia) 30 47 .390 18½
Hartford (Colorado) 24 52 .316 24
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 47 28 .627
Bowie (Baltimore) 45 30 .600 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 41 33 .554
Erie (Detroit) 41 36 .532 7
Richmond (San Francisco) 39 38 .506 9
Harrisburg (Washington) 27 49 .355 20½

___

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire 5, Portland 3

Bowie 5, Richmond 3

Harrisburg 8, Altoona 2

Somerset 7, Reading 0

Binghamton 3, Hartford 1

Akron 7, Erie 4

Saturday’s Games

Portland 6, New Hampshire 4, 1st game

Portland 1, New Hampshire 0, 2nd game

Harrisburg 9, Altoona 3

Bowie 2, Richmond 1

Binghamton 6, Hartford 0

Somerset 8, Reading 2

Akron 11, Erie 5

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up