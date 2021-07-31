Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 47 27 .635 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 47 29…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 47 27 .635 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 47 29 .618 1 New Hampshire (Toronto) 34 39 .466 12½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 30 44 .405 17 Reading (Philadelphia) 30 47 .390 18½ Hartford (Colorado) 24 52 .316 24 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 47 28 .627 — Bowie (Baltimore) 45 30 .600 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 41 33 .554 5½ Erie (Detroit) 41 36 .532 7 Richmond (San Francisco) 39 38 .506 9 Harrisburg (Washington) 27 49 .355 20½

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire 5, Portland 3

Bowie 5, Richmond 3

Harrisburg 8, Altoona 2

Somerset 7, Reading 0

Binghamton 3, Hartford 1

Akron 7, Erie 4

Saturday’s Games

Portland 6, New Hampshire 4, 1st game

Portland 1, New Hampshire 0, 2nd game

Harrisburg 9, Altoona 3

Bowie 2, Richmond 1

Binghamton 6, Hartford 0

Somerset 8, Reading 2

Akron 11, Erie 5

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

