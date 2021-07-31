Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|47
|27
|.635
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|47
|29
|.618
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|34
|39
|.466
|12½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|30
|44
|.405
|17
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|30
|47
|.390
|18½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|24
|52
|.316
|24
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|47
|28
|.627
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|45
|30
|.600
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|41
|33
|.554
|5½
|Erie (Detroit)
|41
|36
|.532
|7
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|39
|38
|.506
|9
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|27
|49
|.355
|20½
___
|Friday’s Games
New Hampshire 5, Portland 3
Bowie 5, Richmond 3
Harrisburg 8, Altoona 2
Somerset 7, Reading 0
Binghamton 3, Hartford 1
Akron 7, Erie 4
|Saturday’s Games
Portland 6, New Hampshire 4, 1st game
Portland 1, New Hampshire 0, 2nd game
Harrisburg 9, Altoona 3
Bowie 2, Richmond 1
Binghamton 6, Hartford 0
Somerset 8, Reading 2
Akron 11, Erie 5
|Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
