Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 45 27 .625 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 46 29…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 45 27 .625 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 46 29 .613 ½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 34 37 .479 10½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 29 44 .397 16½ Reading (Philadelphia) 30 46 .395 17 Hartford (Colorado) 24 51 .320 22½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 46 28 .622 — Bowie (Baltimore) 44 30 .595 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 41 32 .562 4½ Erie (Detroit) 41 35 .539 6 Richmond (San Francisco) 39 37 .513 8 Harrisburg (Washington) 26 49 .347 20½

___

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, ppd.

Altoona 7, Harrisburg 6

Bowie 5, Richmond 4

Somerset 7, Reading 6

Hartford 6, Binghamton 5

Akron 6, Erie 0

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire 5, Portland 3

Bowie 5, Richmond 3

Harrisburg 8, Altoona 2

Somerset 7, Reading 0

Binghamton 3, Hartford 1

Akron 7, Erie 4

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.