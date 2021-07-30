Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|46
|29
|.613
|½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|34
|37
|.479
|10½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|29
|44
|.397
|16½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|30
|46
|.395
|17
|Hartford (Colorado)
|24
|51
|.320
|22½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|46
|28
|.622
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|44
|30
|.595
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|41
|32
|.562
|4½
|Erie (Detroit)
|41
|35
|.539
|6
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|39
|37
|.513
|8
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|26
|49
|.347
|20½
___
|Thursday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, ppd.
Altoona 7, Harrisburg 6
Bowie 5, Richmond 4
Somerset 7, Reading 6
Hartford 6, Binghamton 5
Akron 6, Erie 0
|Friday’s Games
New Hampshire 5, Portland 3
Bowie 5, Richmond 3
Harrisburg 8, Altoona 2
Somerset 7, Reading 0
Binghamton 3, Hartford 1
Akron 7, Erie 4
|Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
