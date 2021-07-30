2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US women's soccer win on PKs | Track and Field updates | Today's Olympic schedule
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 10:46 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 45 27 .625
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 46 29 .613 ½
New Hampshire (Toronto) 34 37 .479 10½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 29 44 .397 16½
Reading (Philadelphia) 30 46 .395 17
Hartford (Colorado) 24 51 .320 22½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 46 28 .622
Bowie (Baltimore) 44 30 .595 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 41 32 .562
Erie (Detroit) 41 35 .539 6
Richmond (San Francisco) 39 37 .513 8
Harrisburg (Washington) 26 49 .347 20½

___

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, ppd.

Altoona 7, Harrisburg 6

Bowie 5, Richmond 4

Somerset 7, Reading 6

Hartford 6, Binghamton 5

Akron 6, Erie 0

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire 5, Portland 3

Bowie 5, Richmond 3

Harrisburg 8, Altoona 2

Somerset 7, Reading 0

Binghamton 3, Hartford 1

Akron 7, Erie 4

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

