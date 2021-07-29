Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|45
|26
|.634
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|45
|29
|.608
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|33
|37
|.471
|11½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|30
|45
|.400
|17
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|28
|44
|.389
|17½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|24
|50
|.324
|22½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|45
|28
|.616
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|43
|30
|.589
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|41
|31
|.569
|3½
|Erie (Detroit)
|41
|34
|.547
|5
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|39
|36
|.520
|7
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|25
|49
|.338
|20½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Richmond 5, Bowie 2
New Hampshire 6, Portland 1, 1st game
New Hampshire 3, Portland 2, 2nd game
Altoona 5, Harrisburg 4
Reading 5, Somerset 4
Binghamton 3, Hartford 2
Erie 10, Akron 2
|Thursday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, ppd.
Altoona 7, Harrisburg 6
Bowie 5, Richmond 4
Somerset 7, Reading 6
Hartford 6, Binghamton 5
Akron 6, Erie 0
|Friday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
