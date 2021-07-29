Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 45 26 .634 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 45 29…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 45 26 .634 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 45 29 .608 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 33 37 .471 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 30 45 .400 17 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 28 44 .389 17½ Hartford (Colorado) 24 50 .324 22½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 45 28 .616 — Bowie (Baltimore) 43 30 .589 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 41 31 .569 3½ Erie (Detroit) 41 34 .547 5 Richmond (San Francisco) 39 36 .520 7 Harrisburg (Washington) 25 49 .338 20½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond 5, Bowie 2

New Hampshire 6, Portland 1, 1st game

New Hampshire 3, Portland 2, 2nd game

Altoona 5, Harrisburg 4

Reading 5, Somerset 4

Binghamton 3, Hartford 2

Erie 10, Akron 2

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, ppd.

Altoona 7, Harrisburg 6

Bowie 5, Richmond 4

Somerset 7, Reading 6

Hartford 6, Binghamton 5

Akron 6, Erie 0

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

