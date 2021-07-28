2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | U.S. women's hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold | Strug praises Biles' decision | Today's Olympic schedule
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 11:50 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 45 26 .634
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 44 29 .603 2
New Hampshire (Toronto) 33 37 .471 11½
Reading (Philadelphia) 30 44 .405 16½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 28 43 .394 17
Hartford (Colorado) 23 50 .315 23
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 44 28 .611
Bowie (Baltimore) 42 30 .583 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 40 31 .563
Erie (Detroit) 41 33 .554 4
Richmond (San Francisco) 39 35 .527 6
Harrisburg (Washington) 25 48 .342 19½

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, ppd.

Altoona 4, Harrisburg 3

Bowie 6, Richmond 1

Somerset 5, Reading 4, 10 innings

Hartford 6, Binghamton 5

Akron 5, Erie 3

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond 5, Bowie 2

New Hampshire 6, Portland 1, 1st game

New Hampshire 3, Portland 2, 2nd game

Altoona 5, Harrisburg 4

Reading 5, Somerset 4

Binghamton 3, Hartford 2

Erie 10, Akron 2

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

