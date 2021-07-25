Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 45 24 .652 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 43 28…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 45 24 .652 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 43 28 .606 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 31 37 .456 13½ Reading (Philadelphia) 29 43 .403 17½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 27 42 .391 18 Hartford (Colorado) 22 49 .310 24 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 43 27 .614 — Bowie (Baltimore) 41 29 .586 2 Erie (Detroit) 40 32 .556 4 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 38 31 .551 4½ Richmond (San Francisco) 38 34 .528 6 Harrisburg (Washington) 25 46 .352 18½

Saturday’s Games

Portland 6, Harrisburg 4

Bowie 6, Hartford 5

Binghamton 14, Erie 13

Altoona 7, Somerset 1

Reading 6, New Hampshire 0

Akron 11, Richmond 7

Sunday’s Games

Portland 6, Harrisburg 5, 10 innings

Erie 9, Binghamton 6

New Hampshire 3, Reading 1

Hartford 13, Bowie 6

Akron 3, Richmond 2

Somerset 7, Altoona 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

