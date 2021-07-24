2020 Olympics: Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold medal | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | COVID-positive volleyball player quarantines
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 11:42 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 44 24 .647
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 42 28 .600 3
New Hampshire (Toronto) 30 37 .448 13½
Reading (Philadelphia) 29 42 .408 16½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 27 41 .397 17
Hartford (Colorado) 21 49 .300 24
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 42 27 .609
Bowie (Baltimore) 41 28 .594 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 38 30 .559
Erie (Detroit) 39 32 .549 4
Richmond (San Francisco) 38 33 .535 5
Harrisburg (Washington) 25 45 .357 17½

___

Friday’s Games

Portland 7, Harrisburg 6, 10 innings

Somerset 7, Altoona 3

New Hampshire 5, Reading 4

Bowie 5, Hartford 0

Erie 3, Binghamton 1

Akron 5, Richmond 3

Saturday’s Games

Portland 6, Harrisburg 4

Bowie 6, Hartford 5

Binghamton 14, Erie 13

Altoona 7, Somerset 1

Reading 6, New Hampshire 0

Akron 11, Richmond 7

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

