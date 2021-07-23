Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|43
|24
|.642
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|42
|27
|.609
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|30
|36
|.455
|12½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|28
|42
|.400
|16½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|41
|.388
|17
|Hartford (Colorado)
|21
|48
|.304
|23
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|41
|27
|.603
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|40
|28
|.588
|1
|Erie (Detroit)
|39
|31
|.557
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|37
|30
|.552
|3½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|38
|32
|.543
|4
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|25
|44
|.362
|16½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Harrisburg 1, Portland 0
Bowie 4, Hartford 0
Binghamton 6, Erie 4
Akron 6, Richmond 5
Somerset 10, Altoona 0
New Hampshire 7, Reading 6
|Friday’s Games
Portland 7, Harrisburg 6, 10 innings
Somerset 7, Altoona 3
New Hampshire 5, Reading 4
Bowie 5, Hartford 0
Erie 3, Binghamton 1
Akron 5, Richmond 3
|Saturday’s Games
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Harrisburg at Portland, 1 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
