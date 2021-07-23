2020 Olympics: How to watch Olympics | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 11:41 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 43 24 .642
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 42 27 .609 2
New Hampshire (Toronto) 30 36 .455 12½
Reading (Philadelphia) 28 42 .400 16½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 26 41 .388 17
Hartford (Colorado) 21 48 .304 23
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 41 27 .603
Bowie (Baltimore) 40 28 .588 1
Erie (Detroit) 39 31 .557 3
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 37 30 .552
Richmond (San Francisco) 38 32 .543 4
Harrisburg (Washington) 25 44 .362 16½

___

Thursday’s Games

Harrisburg 1, Portland 0

Bowie 4, Hartford 0

Binghamton 6, Erie 4

Akron 6, Richmond 5

Somerset 10, Altoona 0

New Hampshire 7, Reading 6

Friday’s Games

Portland 7, Harrisburg 6, 10 innings

Somerset 7, Altoona 3

New Hampshire 5, Reading 4

Bowie 5, Hartford 0

Erie 3, Binghamton 1

Akron 5, Richmond 3

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

