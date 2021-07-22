Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 11:03 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 42 24 .636
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 41 27 .603 2
New Hampshire (Toronto) 29 36 .446 12½
Reading (Philadelphia) 28 41 .406 15½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 26 40 .394 16
Hartford (Colorado) 21 47 .309 22
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 40 27 .597
Bowie (Baltimore) 39 28 .582 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 37 29 .561
Erie (Detroit) 38 31 .551 3
Richmond (San Francisco) 38 31 .551 3
Harrisburg (Washington) 25 43 .368 15½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 3, Richmond 0

Portland 11, Harrisburg 6

Bowie 20, Hartford 7

Binghamton 3, Erie 2

Altoona 9, Somerset 6

Reading 7, New Hampshire 6

Thursday’s Games

Harrisburg 1, Portland 0

Bowie 4, Hartford 0

Binghamton 6, Erie 4

Akron 6, Richmond 5

Somerset 10, Altoona 0

New Hampshire 7, Reading 6

Friday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

