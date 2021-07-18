Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 40 23 .635 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 25…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 40 23 .635 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 25 .615 — New Hampshire (Toronto) 28 34 .452 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 26 40 .394 15½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 24 39 .381 16 Hartford (Colorado) 20 45 .308 21 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 38 25 .594 — Bowie (Baltimore) 37 27 .578 1 Erie (Detroit) 37 29 .561 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 37 29 .561 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 35 28 .556 2½ Harrisburg (Washington) 24 41 .369 14½

___

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, susp.

Altoona 9, Binghamton 2

Richmond 7, Somerset 3

Hartford 7, New Hampshire 5

Portland 5, Reading 4, 8 innings

Bowie at Erie, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg 6, Akron 5, 11 innings, 1st game

Akron 5, Harrisburg 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Erie 7, Bowie 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Bowie 6, Erie 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Portland 15, Reading 4

Richmond 8, Somerset 7

Altoona 5, Binghamton 1

New Hampshire 7, Hartford 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at Akron, 12:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

