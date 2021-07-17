Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 39 23 .629 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 24…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 39 23 .629 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 24 .625 — New Hampshire (Toronto) 27 34 .443 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 26 39 .400 14½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 24 38 .387 15 Hartford (Colorado) 20 44 .312 20 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 37 25 .597 — Bowie (Baltimore) 36 26 .581 1 Erie (Detroit) 36 28 .562 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 36 29 .554 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 34 28 .548 3 Harrisburg (Washington) 23 40 .365 14½

Friday’s Games

Bowie 1, Erie 0, 1st game

Bowie 6, Erie 2, 2nd game

Richmond 6, Somerset 4

Harrisburg 10, Akron 4

Binghamton 7, Altoona 1

Portland 4, Reading 1

New Hampshire 5, Hartford 2

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, susp.

Altoona 9, Binghamton 2

Richmond 7, Somerset 3

Hartford 7, New Hampshire 5

Portland 5, Reading 4, 8 innings

Bowie at Erie, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 2, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 2, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 2:15 p.m.

Somerset at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.