Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 10:25 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 39 23 .629
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 24 .625
New Hampshire (Toronto) 27 34 .443 11½
Reading (Philadelphia) 26 39 .400 14½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 24 38 .387 15
Hartford (Colorado) 20 44 .312 20
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 37 25 .597
Bowie (Baltimore) 36 26 .581 1
Erie (Detroit) 36 28 .562 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 36 29 .554
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 34 28 .548 3
Harrisburg (Washington) 23 40 .365 14½

___

Friday’s Games

Bowie 1, Erie 0, 1st game

Bowie 6, Erie 2, 2nd game

Richmond 6, Somerset 4

Harrisburg 10, Akron 4

Binghamton 7, Altoona 1

Portland 4, Reading 1

New Hampshire 5, Hartford 2

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, susp.

Altoona 9, Binghamton 2

Richmond 7, Somerset 3

Hartford 7, New Hampshire 5

Portland 5, Reading 4, 8 innings

Bowie at Erie, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 2, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 2, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 2:15 p.m.

Somerset at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

