Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|27
|34
|.443
|11½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|26
|39
|.400
|14½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|24
|38
|.387
|15
|Hartford (Colorado)
|20
|44
|.312
|20
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|37
|25
|.597
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|36
|26
|.581
|1
|Erie (Detroit)
|36
|28
|.562
|2
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|36
|29
|.554
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|34
|28
|.548
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|23
|40
|.365
|14½
|Friday’s Games
Bowie 1, Erie 0, 1st game
Bowie 6, Erie 2, 2nd game
Richmond 6, Somerset 4
Harrisburg 10, Akron 4
Binghamton 7, Altoona 1
Portland 4, Reading 1
New Hampshire 5, Hartford 2
|Saturday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, susp.
Altoona 9, Binghamton 2
Richmond 7, Somerset 3
Hartford 7, New Hampshire 5
Portland 5, Reading 4, 8 innings
Bowie at Erie, ppd.
|Sunday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, 2, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 2, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 2:15 p.m.
Somerset at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
