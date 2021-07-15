Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 22 .645 — Portland (Boston) 37 23…

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 22 .645 — Portland (Boston) 37 23 .617 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 26 33 .441 12½ Reading (Philadelphia) 26 37 .413 14½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 23 37 .383 16 Hartford (Colorado) 19 43 .306 21 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 37 24 .607 — Erie (Detroit) 36 26 .581 1½ Bowie (Baltimore) 34 26 .567 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 33 27 .550 3½ Richmond (San Francisco) 34 29 .540 4 Harrisburg (Washington) 22 40 .355 15½

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 8, Harrisburg 3

Altoona 6, Binghamton 3

Somerset 3, Richmond 2

Portland 9, Reading 3

New Hampshire 11, Hartford 5

Erie 7, Bowie 5

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 11, Harrisburg 2

Altoona 10, Binghamton 3

Richmond 7, Somerset 6, 11 innings

Portland 5, Reading 2

New Hampshire 10, Hartford 5

Bowie 4, Erie 2

Thursday’s Games

Akron 10, Harrisburg 6

Binghamton 4, Altoona 3

Somerset 6, Richmond 5

Portland 3, Reading 2

Hartford 5, New Hampshire 2

Bowie at Erie, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

