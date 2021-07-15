Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 10:33 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 22 .645
Portland (Boston) 37 23 .617 2
New Hampshire (Toronto) 26 33 .441 12½
Reading (Philadelphia) 26 37 .413 14½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 23 37 .383 16
Hartford (Colorado) 19 43 .306 21
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 37 24 .607
Erie (Detroit) 36 26 .581
Bowie (Baltimore) 34 26 .567
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 33 27 .550
Richmond (San Francisco) 34 29 .540 4
Harrisburg (Washington) 22 40 .355 15½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 8, Harrisburg 3

Altoona 6, Binghamton 3

Somerset 3, Richmond 2

Portland 9, Reading 3

New Hampshire 11, Hartford 5

Erie 7, Bowie 5

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 11, Harrisburg 2

Altoona 10, Binghamton 3

Richmond 7, Somerset 6, 11 innings

Portland 5, Reading 2

New Hampshire 10, Hartford 5

Bowie 4, Erie 2

Thursday’s Games

Akron 10, Harrisburg 6

Binghamton 4, Altoona 3

Somerset 6, Richmond 5

Portland 3, Reading 2

Hartford 5, New Hampshire 2

Bowie at Erie, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

