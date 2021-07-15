Coronavirus News: Washington Monument reopens | Olivia Rodrigo encourages vaccination | Will we need booster shots? | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 12:08 AM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 39 22 .639
Portland (Boston) 36 23 .610 2
New Hampshire (Toronto) 26 32 .448 11½
Reading (Philadelphia) 26 36 .419 13½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 22 37 .373 16
Hartford (Colorado) 18 43 .295 21
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 36 24 .600
Erie (Detroit) 36 26 .581 1
Bowie (Baltimore) 34 26 .567 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 33 26 .559
Richmond (San Francisco) 34 28 .548 3
Harrisburg (Washington) 22 39 .361 14½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 8, Harrisburg 3

Altoona 6, Binghamton 3

Somerset 3, Richmond 2

Portland 9, Reading 3

New Hampshire 11, Hartford 5

Erie 7, Bowie 5

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 11, Harrisburg 2

Altoona 10, Binghamton 3

Richmond 7, Somerset 6, 11 innings

Portland 5, Reading 2

New Hampshire 10, Hartford 5

Bowie 4, Erie 2

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

