Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|34
|23
|.596
|3
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|26
|34
|.433
|12½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|24
|32
|.429
|12½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|35
|.386
|15
|Hartford (Colorado)
|18
|41
|.305
|20
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|34
|24
|.586
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|35
|25
|.583
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|33
|25
|.569
|1
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|33
|27
|.550
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|31
|26
|.544
|2½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|22
|37
|.373
|12½
___
New Hampshire 7, Binghamton 3
|Saturday’s Games
Reading 4, Harrisburg 2, 7 innings, game 1
Reading 3, Harrisburg 2, game 2
Portland 8, Hartford 2, 7 innings, game 1
Portland 5, Hartford 3, 7 innings, game 2
Akron 3, Altoona 2
Richmond 7, Bowie 5
Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 3
Somerset 5, Erie 0
|Sunday’s Games
Portland 7, Hartford 5
Erie 1, Somerset 0, 10 innings
New Hampshire at Binghamton, ppd.
Richmond 12, Bowie 5
Harrisburg 6, Reading 3
Akron at Altoona, ppd.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.